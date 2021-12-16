⁣⁣Example of the U.N. taking over parts of the USA and Declaring it UN TERRITORY [NO US Rights]Has the United Nations ALREADY taken over some parts of the USAUNITED NATION MILITARY TROOPS MAY SOON ARRIVE AND SEE ACTION ON AMERICAN SOIL FOLLOWING THE UNITED STATES’ ANNOUNCEMENT OF SUPPORT FOR “A SET OF PRINCIPLES THAT GIVE A GREEN LIGHT FOR U.N. PEACEKEEPING TROOPS AND POLICE TO USE FORCE TO PROTECT CIVILIANS IN ARMED CONFLICTS,” MILITARY TIMES REPORTS.Salt Lake City., Utah - August 26-28, 2019This year, Salt Lake City is making history as the first city to ever host the United Nations Civil Society Conference outside of New York City. The 68th Annual conference will be heard around the globe, focusing on a variety of issues. The official theme is “Building Inclusive and Sustainable Communities”. As part of the 2019 conference, the UN and Salt Lake City decided that youth will be responsible for about 40% of the planning and execution of the event. Chapter leader Hannah Olsen of Weber State University was one of 21 members of the UN Salt Lake City Youth Committee who traveled to New York City to tour the UN. UNA-USA sat down with Hannah to discuss the role of Salt Lake City in this year’s conference, and the importance of youth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.FEMA - THE WORLD'S FREEDOM BLACK HOLEAmerica's Parks Belong To The United NationsNATO’s newest headquarters is now fully operational in Norfolk.Joint Force Command Norfolk, has reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) and held a ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m., to mark the occasion.This new command is part of the allied command operations structure, the Navy said. It will provide a United States-led, joint multi-national operational command, supported by component, Allied and partner commands, responsible for the North Atlantic and the High North.Its mission is to protect the Strategic Lines of Communication across all domains, and enable the reinforcement of Europe, according to the Navy.Military leaders said China and Russia are upping their presence in the Atlantic. “Both have increased their presence in the Atlantic region from the Arctic Circle to the South Pole and that requires a proactive approach,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, the commander of JFC Norfolk.The new headquarters is the first on US soil and military officials say is key to protecting the Atlantic. “To be fully operational means we can do our mission that we are assigned,” said Lewis.The military’s top officer came to Norfolk for the event. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley stressed the importance of NATO. “The U.S. does not fight wars alone. We have an incredible network of allies about the world,” said Milley. “[The headquarters] is representative of what is needed in the future to maintain the deterrence, to maintain the great power of peace, and prevent great power war.”