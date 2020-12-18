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Experts believe America turned from a republic into an empire, but when? Thoreau knew the answer 175 years ago-Danny Sjursen-retired Army Major and scholar at SkepticalVet.com
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16 views • December 18, 2020
Henry David Thoreau wrote “Civil Disobedience” in the jail he suffered at for failure to comply with a tax funding our U.S. Republic’s first imperialist invasion toppling a foreign regime. Waged 175 years ago against a flawed but fellow republic, this aggressive intervention against Mexico was built on lies launched from the White House by a hawkish ideologue. The service and sacrifices of the troops were trotted-out to rally patriots, raise recruits, and police dissent. It turned out to be a bloody mess, provoking resistance, and guerrilla war among the occupied populace. Sound familiar?
The war was also a proving ground for the generals who would lead armies on both sides of the American Civil War, was a crucible for past, present, and future U.S. presidents, and an early rehearsal of foreign policy scripts Washington would repeatedly rehash for the next two centuries—scripts still on a prolonged revival tour today. One prominent veteran—who straddled the military and presidential legacies of the Mexican War—Ulysses S. Grant, later wrote "I do not think there was ever a more wicked war than that waged by the United States on Mexico. I thought so at the time...only I had not moral courage enough to resign.” Major Sjursen explains why the war so haunted future President Grant, and why more Americans should know that it did!
The war was also a proving ground for the generals who would lead armies on both sides of the American Civil War, was a crucible for past, present, and future U.S. presidents, and an early rehearsal of foreign policy scripts Washington would repeatedly rehash for the next two centuries—scripts still on a prolonged revival tour today. One prominent veteran—who straddled the military and presidential legacies of the Mexican War—Ulysses S. Grant, later wrote "I do not think there was ever a more wicked war than that waged by the United States on Mexico. I thought so at the time...only I had not moral courage enough to resign.” Major Sjursen explains why the war so haunted future President Grant, and why more Americans should know that it did!
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