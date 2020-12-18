Experts believe America turned from a republic into an empire, but when? Thoreau knew the answer 175 years ago-Danny Sjursen-retired Army Major and scholar at SkepticalVet.com

Henry David Thoreau wrote “Civil Disobedience” in the jail he suffered at for failure to comply with a tax funding our U.S. Republic’s first imperialist invasion toppling a foreign regime. Waged 175 years ago against a flawed but fellow republic, this aggressive intervention against Mexico was built on lies launched from the White House by a hawkish ideologue. The service and sacrifices of the troops were trotted-out to rally patriots, raise recruits, and police dissent. It turned out to be a bloody mess, provoking resistance, and guerrilla war among the occupied populace. Sound familiar?



The war was also a proving ground for the generals who would lead armies on both sides of the American Civil War, was a crucible for past, present, and future U.S. presidents, and an early rehearsal of foreign policy scripts Washington would repeatedly rehash for the next two centuries—scripts still on a prolonged revival tour today. One prominent veteran—who straddled the military and presidential legacies of the Mexican War—Ulysses S. Grant, later wrote "I do not think there was ever a more wicked war than that waged by the United States on Mexico. I thought so at the time...only I had not moral courage enough to resign.” Major Sjursen explains why the war so haunted future President Grant, and why more Americans should know that it did!