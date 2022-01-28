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New prophetic voices, children, gaming, judgment and mercy, Israel
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110 views • January 28, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on January 27th 2022 around 2pm
This is possibly the longest word I've ever received and it contains a good number of different subjects.
Lots of possible changes and additional prophetic voices, children being used, the spiritual truth about gaming, warm cold and lukewarm, repentance, judgment and mercy
And finally a section for Israel
Scripture:
Exodus 33:11/ Numbers 12:8/ Deuteronomy 34:10
Deuteronomy 18:22/ Jeremiah 5:31/ Jeremiah 14:14/ Matthew 24:1, 26/ Mark 13:22/ 1 John 4:1
Matthew 7:15-20 # Matthew 6:33 # Psalm 90:12 # Matthew 18:1-9 # 2 Kings 6:17 # Zechariah 4:6
Genesis 26:5/ James 2:23 # Leviticus 11:44/ 1 Peter 1:16 # 1 John 4:18 # Psalm 138:6
Revelation 3:14-20 # Mark 3:15- # Jonah 3-4 # Psalm 8:2/ Matthew 21:16 # Ezekiel 16:32
Genesis 6: 1-9 # Exodus 32:11-14 # Genesis 18: 16-33 # Revelation 14:10 # Revelation 21:6,13
John 21:25 # Acts 1:8 # Revelation 2:5,16/ 22:20 # Hosea 6:1-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-27-new-voices-children-gaming-israel/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This is possibly the longest word I've ever received and it contains a good number of different subjects.
Lots of possible changes and additional prophetic voices, children being used, the spiritual truth about gaming, warm cold and lukewarm, repentance, judgment and mercy
And finally a section for Israel
Scripture:
Exodus 33:11/ Numbers 12:8/ Deuteronomy 34:10
Deuteronomy 18:22/ Jeremiah 5:31/ Jeremiah 14:14/ Matthew 24:1, 26/ Mark 13:22/ 1 John 4:1
Matthew 7:15-20 # Matthew 6:33 # Psalm 90:12 # Matthew 18:1-9 # 2 Kings 6:17 # Zechariah 4:6
Genesis 26:5/ James 2:23 # Leviticus 11:44/ 1 Peter 1:16 # 1 John 4:18 # Psalm 138:6
Revelation 3:14-20 # Mark 3:15- # Jonah 3-4 # Psalm 8:2/ Matthew 21:16 # Ezekiel 16:32
Genesis 6: 1-9 # Exodus 32:11-14 # Genesis 18: 16-33 # Revelation 14:10 # Revelation 21:6,13
John 21:25 # Acts 1:8 # Revelation 2:5,16/ 22:20 # Hosea 6:1-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-27-new-voices-children-gaming-israel/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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