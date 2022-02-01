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Woman Throws Daughter Into Bear Enclosure, Toddler Survives
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182 views • February 01, 2022
WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE | A truly blood-curdling incident happened in Uzbekistan when a woman threw her DAUGHTER into the bear enclosure at a zoo in Tashkent. The toddler miraculously SURVIVED, as she only suffered from the fall and not from the beast.
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