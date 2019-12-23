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Έλληνες αποτινάξτε τα δεσμά της δουλείας σας.
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82 views • December 23, 2019
Ο ελληνικός εθνικισμός δεν είναι πυροτέχνημα, ΔΕΝ είναι ιδεολόγημα και ΔΕΝ είναι ένα πνευματικό μονομπλόκ, άκαμπτο και καταδικασμένο να πεθάνει μέσα στην ακινησία του. Είναι μια κατάστασις ζωντανή, πυρφόρα, μια κατάστασις ζωοδόχος και ελπιδοφόρα σε όποιον αποφασίσει να την ακολουθήσει. Είναι όμως και μια κατάστασις που στην Ελλάδα έχει χάσει τον δρόμο της. Οι λόγοι για τον οποίο έχει γίνει αυτό, εκτίθενται από τον Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλο, Αρχηγό της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών.
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