Liberty Isn't Taken. It's Surrendered.

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Tyrants exploit the ignorance and corruption of the people. Samuel Adams warned us, but don’t just blame the tyrants. He said we should blame the people who make them possible by giving us a self-inflicted tyranny. On this Episode: Liberty isn’t taken. With a one-two punch, it’s surrendered.
Path to Liberty: June 3, 2026