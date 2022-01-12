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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 12 January 22 - Guest: Janet Phelan
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106 views • January 12, 2022
Author and Investigative Journalist Janet Phelan (https://trineday.myshopify.com/products/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-decades-of-u-s-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic) makes her first visit to The Event to discuss her new book and the disturbing investigations regarding the globalist plots to poison the masses. She must have been accurate--she had to flee the United States for fear of her life.
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