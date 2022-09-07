Trump-Backed Candidate in Maricopa Exposes Election Irregularities

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There are some very strange things happening in Arizona elections that must be exposed and stopped, said Donald Trump-backed Maricopa County Board of Supervisors candidate Gail Golec in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Moment of Truth summit. Golec, who is suing the Arizona Secretary of State over what she believes was potential illegal activity involving machines, is vowing to keep fighting for election integrity. Some 4,000 votes, at least, did not get counted in her race, she said.