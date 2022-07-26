Globalist Food Armageddon Part 2, Eating Bugs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunger and Starvation is in the works as part of the “Great Reset” initiative, outlined by the World Economic Forum. The now-demolished Georgia Guidestones long foretold, they want a planet comprised of fewer people, and they want it now! The food shortages and inflation are no accident. Part of the plan to reduce the world’s population is by depriving people of access to real food. Instead, they want a much smaller human herd, eating bugs and G M O.
Written by Ethan Huff
Full article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-globalists-planned-impending-food-armageddon-years-ago.html