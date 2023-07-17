Yale shrink killed by VAXX poison injections

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Dr. Frank G. Fortunati Jr.
(March 2023)
Dr. Frank G. Fortunati, Jr., 58, of Milford, beloved husband of Karen (Angelo) Fortunati and adored father of Jenna and Frankie, passed away on March 5, 2023. Born in January 1965 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Marie (Migliaccio) Fortunati and the late Frank G. Fortunati, Sr.
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