Yale shrink killed by VAXX poison injections

Dr. Frank G. Fortunati Jr.
(March 2023)
Dr. Frank G. Fortunati, Jr., 58, of Milford, beloved husband of Karen (Angelo) Fortunati and adored father of Jenna and Frankie, passed away on March 5, 2023. Born in January 1965 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Marie (Migliaccio) Fortunati and the late Frank G. Fortunati, Sr.
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.