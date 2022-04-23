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Does Truth Destroy? My Responsibility to Say the Truth, Fear, Choice, Control
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35 views • April 23, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c
20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1
Cut:
1h09m07s - 1h17m06s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE TRUTH IS WHAT CREATES EVERYTHING. THE TRUTH NEVER DESTROYS. IT’S THE ERROR THAT DESTROYS.”
https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c
20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1
Cut:
1h09m07s - 1h17m06s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE TRUTH IS WHAT CREATES EVERYTHING. THE TRUTH NEVER DESTROYS. IT’S THE ERROR THAT DESTROYS.”
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