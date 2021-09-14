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Stanley Plotkin: Vaccines and The 76 Abortions — VACUNAS,y Los 76 ABORTOS
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68 views • September 14, 2021
Dr. STANLEY PLOTKIN, Professor Emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania — Tsar of Vaccines, is questioned about this elusive world and is forced to CONFESS things that every human being on this earth should know.
El doctor STANLEY PLOTKIN, Profesor Emeritus de La Universidad de Pennsylvania—Tsar de Las Vacunas, es interrogado sobre este escuridizo mundo y es forzado a CONFESAR cosas que cada ser humano en esta tierra debe saber.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
Stanley Plotkin, VACCINES, and The 76 ABORTIONS
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
Para ver este video en otros idiomas, y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
Stanley Plotkin, VACUNAS, y Los 76 ABORTOS
https://www.cristoverdad.com/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
El doctor STANLEY PLOTKIN, Profesor Emeritus de La Universidad de Pennsylvania—Tsar de Las Vacunas, es interrogado sobre este escuridizo mundo y es forzado a CONFESAR cosas que cada ser humano en esta tierra debe saber.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
Stanley Plotkin, VACCINES, and The 76 ABORTIONS
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
Para ver este video en otros idiomas, y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
Stanley Plotkin, VACUNAS, y Los 76 ABORTOS
https://www.cristoverdad.com/stanley-plotkin-vacunas-y-los-76-abortos/
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