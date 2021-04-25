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WARNED ABOUT THIS IN 2000 SQUALENE! GLOBAL POPULATION REDUCTION THROUGH VACCINATIONS
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320 views • April 25, 2021
FROM JIM CRENSHAW
The whole plan was laid out before us in 2000. What they would do, how and what they would do it with. For the full video go here to Disclosure Library: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BNdUh2GHYTLm/
The whole plan was laid out before us in 2000. What they would do, how and what they would do it with. For the full video go here to Disclosure Library: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BNdUh2GHYTLm/
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