Young woman KILLED by MULTIPLE "BOOSTER" poison injections

Kelly Boyker Guillemette

January 9, 2022

"There are free Covid-19 vaccines available today (Sunday 1/09) at a walk-in clinic in West Seattle. It is where I had my booster last month and it was fast and easy. The clinic is in the Highpoint Neighborhood House and it is located at 6400 Sylvan Way SW. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have all of the types of vaccines. You can get your first, second or booster shot and they also have the pediatric Pfizer available, first and second shots."

Jenna Jarvis

Yesterday at 11:10 AM

"I’ve never lost someone close to me until my sweet aunt Kelly Boyker Guillemette passed away unexpectedly on Friday. She is my biological aunt and I found her through a DNA test in Feb of 2020. She filled a void in my life that I never imagined could be filled. We instantly became best friends and had the same crack head energy. Every time I would visit her in Seattle she would not only fly me out but do little things like have flowers waiting next to my bedside or my favorite snacks stocked in the kitchen and never failed to tell me how much she loved me even if it was 1,000 times in just one conversation.

She made you feel like the most important person in the world. She knew pain and she never wanted anyone else to feel it. Unless they hurt me hahaha. She didn’t like any photos of herself even though she was flawless !! and this is my favorite one. I wish she could have seen herself through my eyes. She was magic. No words could ever accurately describe the person she was and what she means to me.

Death sucks. I wish I could call her one more time. I wish I could listen to her silly little rants. Hug your people and don’t forget to tell them you love them every chance you get ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥 See less

— with Gio Guillemette and Kelly Boyker Guillemette."

Gio Guillemette

“I wish she could have seen herself through my eyes.” Yes, so much this. I’m eternally grateful we all found each other when we did ❤️

Jessica Mason Price

I’m so sorry Jenna, sending my love and prayers. 😘

Maria Jose Santillan

Gina Nelson

Oh my goodness Jenna I’m so sorry for this tremendous loss😢

Amanda Peterson

My heart aches for you!!! So sorry for your loss 😭💗

Sydney Crook

Aw sis I’m so sorry, losing someone close isn’t a club you want to join. Reading about the relationship you two got to build gives me chills❤️

