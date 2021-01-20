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President Trump's ceremonial farewell | Inauguration Day 2021
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803 views • January 20, 2021
JOINT BASE ANDREWS: President Donald Trump gives his final ceremonial remarks as 45th President of The United States, thanking his family and allies, and deliberating on the future of the nation's success, before departing with First Lady Melania to notably not attend the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden. - with on-location analysis from Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer
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