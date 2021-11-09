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Shocking Cover-Up of Severe Vaccine Reactions & Fraudulent Clinical Trials Exposed by Whistleblowers
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101 views • November 09, 2021
This is a massive cover-up and you & your children could be in danger. If you can contribute to keeping this channel alive, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you to each person who has sent me financial contributions, letter of support, prayers, poems, or anything else. You are the best audience out there!
VIDEO: Dr. John Campbell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv33zWykJc
BMJ Pfizer Clinical Trial Whistleblower: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
More about Maddie de Garay: https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/maddie-de-garay-pfizer-12-15-year-old-clinical-trials/
Astrazeneca Vax Publication: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32661-1/fulltext#%20
Pfizer EUA press release: https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine
Brighton Collaboration list of approved adverse events: https://brightoncollaboration.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/COVID-19-updated-AESI-list.pdf
Task Force on Global Health takes over Brighton: https://brightoncollaboration.us/transition/
CEPI manages Brighton: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/cepi-partners-with-brighton-collaboration-to-support-safety-assessment-of-vaccine-candidates-against-emerging-infectious-diseases/
CEPI uses it’s own people for Vaccine Adverse Reaction Definitions: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21000943
Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate Panel on Vaccine Mandates testimonies: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
Thank you to each person who has sent me financial contributions, letter of support, prayers, poems, or anything else. You are the best audience out there!
VIDEO: Dr. John Campbell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv33zWykJc
BMJ Pfizer Clinical Trial Whistleblower: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
More about Maddie de Garay: https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/maddie-de-garay-pfizer-12-15-year-old-clinical-trials/
Astrazeneca Vax Publication: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32661-1/fulltext#%20
Pfizer EUA press release: https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine
Brighton Collaboration list of approved adverse events: https://brightoncollaboration.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/COVID-19-updated-AESI-list.pdf
Task Force on Global Health takes over Brighton: https://brightoncollaboration.us/transition/
CEPI manages Brighton: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/cepi-partners-with-brighton-collaboration-to-support-safety-assessment-of-vaccine-candidates-against-emerging-infectious-diseases/
CEPI uses it’s own people for Vaccine Adverse Reaction Definitions: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21000943
Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate Panel on Vaccine Mandates testimonies: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
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