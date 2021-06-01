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This is not a vaccine.
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191 views • June 01, 2021
Imagine this. The vaccine roll out is really just getting started and we are already hearing about all these side effects and deaths. What will it be like a few months from now? Or years? They are murdering people and we just sit back and let them. We are many they are few. A few thousand people control millions. We are the dumbest animal on earth.
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