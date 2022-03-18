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Mind Manipulators: Deep State Voices Call For More Psyops Against Russia
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178 views • March 18, 2022
Today on TruNews, Russia’s prime minister says his country has the power to put America in its place; Russian ships seen near Japan may be transporting troops to Ukraine; USA has 100,000 soldiers in Europe; Calls increase for more psychological warfare operations against Russia; And thousands of vaccinated people say the Covid-19 vaccine gave them severe tinnitus.
Let’s start with the two wars that are being fought today. The first war is Russia’s military operation against Ukraine. The second war is the psychological warfare the West is waging against Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/17/22.
Let’s start with the two wars that are being fought today. The first war is Russia’s military operation against Ukraine. The second war is the psychological warfare the West is waging against Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/17/22.
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