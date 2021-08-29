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HEADLINES TODAY IN AU. 29/08/21
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100 views • August 29, 2021
Crimes Against Humanity”: The German Corona Investigation. “The PCR Pandemic”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-crimes-against-humanity-the-german-corona-investigation/5725795
The Dangers of Going Back to School after a Year of COVID-19 Lockdowns
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dangers-going-back-school-after-year-covid-19-lockdowns/5753881
59% of ABC News staff are women and it’s still not enough.
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/08/59-of-abc-news-staff-are-women-and-its-still-not-enough-.html
Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed (shedding)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-covid-vaxxed/5743796
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-crimes-against-humanity-the-german-corona-investigation/5725795
The Dangers of Going Back to School after a Year of COVID-19 Lockdowns
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dangers-going-back-school-after-year-covid-19-lockdowns/5753881
59% of ABC News staff are women and it’s still not enough.
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/08/59-of-abc-news-staff-are-women-and-its-still-not-enough-.html
Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed (shedding)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-covid-vaxxed/5743796
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