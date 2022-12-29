Create New Account
THE WHITE HOUSE CHOOSES TO ADVANCE RACISM & SEXISM UNDER THE GUISE OF FAIRNESS
Published Yesterday

The Progressive Left’s control of information, entertainment, education and ultimately culture; has emboldened the Biden Administration to the point where they’ve abandoned any attempt to hide their true intent to dismantle our American way of life by injecting SYSTEMIC RACISM AND SEXISM into every federal institution they can. 


EQUITY: the quality of being fair and impartial.

EQUALITY: the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/equity/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


https://billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/bill-of-rights


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-WHITE-HOUSE-CHOOSES-TO-ADVANCE-RACISM--SEXISM-UNDER-THE-GUISE-OF-FAIRNESS-e1ss1bl

