DID THE ARMED FORCES SUFFER A TOXIC EXPOSURE?
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


Navy veteran & founder of RealReactions.org, Crisanna Shackelford, PhD, speaks about her early concerns over mandating the COVID vaccine for the military, and her own injury from the shingles vaccine.


#RealReactions #DrShack #MilitaryMandate #ToxicExposure


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p4aik-did-the-armed-forces-suffer-a-toxic-exposure.html

