DICTATOR POPE: A Traditional Catholic Uprising
Watching this video, you'll find out what Pope Francis has been up to. Popularity: 32,700 views, July 31, 2022. Pope Francis visited Canada and participated in a traditional indigenous welcoming ceremony. The Remnant Underground with Michael Matt  32,700 views on Jul 31, 2022 addresses what's happening to the Catholic Church. Apostasy is the name of the game.  He shares the horror of what he saw. It had to do with dragging Christianity through the mud. Christianizing the world was wrong, genocidal. Mirrored


remnant undergrounddictator popecatholic uprising

