TIME IS ALMOST UP, ECONOMIC COLLAPSE UPDATE, BRICS EXPANDS MORE, PPI NO RELIEF

Buy/sell stocks, options, and more for FREE - Open a Robinhood account now: https://join.robinhood.com/jeremia212

Get an edge on finding a home, FREE search foreclosures, preforeclosures, tax liens

FREE* Foreclosures: https://www.foreclosure.com/foreclosures/?rsp=3830

Preforeclosures: https://www.foreclosure.com/preforeclosures/?rsp=3830

(*7-day free-trial then regular rates apply)





Thank you for being a part of my channel. I am an investor that also works in the finance industry. I also am a news-hound and love keeping updated on the latest economic, financial, and business news. Economic 'boom and bust' cycles are very fascinating to me so and I have had some very good luck in the stock market, precious metals and investing in real estate, therefore, I have decided to share my research, knowledge, news digging, and analysis with the world via this channel.





This channel contains news and analysis that often includes 'one mans opinion'. The information conveyed should never be taken as investment advice. Everyone should do their own due diligence and research before making investment and money decisions.