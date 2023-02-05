Create New Account
Pfizer Director Assaults James O'keele of Veritas - Destroys IPAD Showing Undercover Recordings
About Project Veritas

James O'Keefe established Project Veritas in 2010 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society and to engage in litigation to: protect, defend and expand human and civil rights secured by law, specifically First Amendment rights including promoting the free exchange of ideas in a digital world; combat and defeat censorship of any ideology; promote truthful reporting; and defend freedom of speech and association issues including the right to anonymity. O'Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations.

To learn more about the Plandemic and VAXXXine bioweapon go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

vaccinesradiationproject veritaswifipeptidesgain of functionchimericspike proteindirected evolutionac2 receptor

