Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - TRUMP’s 20-Point Peace Plan: Vision for Peace or Power Play?
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
18 views • 1 day ago

Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST 

Guest: Lt Col (Retired) Karen Kwiatkowski

Topic: TRUMP’s 20-Point Peace Plan: Vision for Peace or Power Play

https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/

 

Bio:

 

Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, farmer and aspiring anarcho-capitalist. She was a whistleblower prior to the second Iraq war in 2002, ran for Congress in Virginia's 6th district in 2012, recipient of the 2018 Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence Award, a Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, and an Associated Scholar of

 

Special Guest Hosts:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse

 

Warren Monty Quesnell

LinkedIn Facebook

 

Reza John Vedadi, PhD

LinkedIn, Instagram

 

Founding Host:

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.com

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 



Keywords
irantrumpisraelnetenyahugazagenocidewesternhegemony20pointpeaceplankarenkwiatkowskigraceasagra
Related videos

