Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - TRUMP’s 20-Point Peace Plan: Vision for Peace or Power Play?

Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Lt Col (Retired) Karen Kwiatkowski
Topic: TRUMP’s 20-Point Peace Plan: Vision for Peace or Power Play
https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/
Bio:
Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, farmer and aspiring anarcho-capitalist. She was a whistleblower prior to the second Iraq war in 2002, ran for Congress in Virginia's 6th district in 2012, recipient of the 2018 Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence Award, a Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, and an Associated Scholar of
Special Guest Hosts:
Drago Bosnic
Warren Monty Quesnell
Reza John Vedadi, PhD
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
