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Former Obama HHS Secretary: 'Unvaxxed Should Not Be Able To Go To Work, Or Have Access To Any Children.’ (2021-7-14)
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420 views • July 14, 2021
Former Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Americans who have not received a coronavirus vaccine should not be allowed to work or have access to children and be limited on where they are allowed to go.
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