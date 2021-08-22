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Horror Show Afghani Girls Scream For Help As US Troops Watch, Journalists Beaten In The Streets
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180 views • August 22, 2021
This is not nice to see, as for the one videoing this clip, I do not know. But it doesn't matter who it is, but to just stand by and watch this without doing something must have a seared heart!!
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