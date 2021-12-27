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IT'S COME TO THIS: Several Arrested In Italy For Injecting Nothing Into People To Give Fake Vax Passes For 400 Euros A Pop
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460 views • December 27, 2021
In all honesty I can't blame them . . . people are pushed to the limit now with these mandates . . . which are not lawful in the first place!! Desperate times see desperate measures taken . . .
From VIDMAX
PALERMO, Italy, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Anti-vaccination holdouts in Sicily paid a nurse to give them fake COVID-19 jabs in order to obtain a health certificate that is mandatory for some professions, police said on Tuesday.
From VIDMAX
PALERMO, Italy, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Anti-vaccination holdouts in Sicily paid a nurse to give them fake COVID-19 jabs in order to obtain a health certificate that is mandatory for some professions, police said on Tuesday.
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