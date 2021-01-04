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The revolution is at hand. A Spiritual Alchemist's response to the tyranny of the NWO & the Great Reset. Full Introduction.
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28 views • January 04, 2021
The end product for the discipline of spiritual alchemy is individual autonomy, Being fully in charge of our own life and decisions is the meaning of "enlightenment" for an alchemist. This video outlines practical ways to resist the technocratic future proposed by the élite bankers and tech giants.
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