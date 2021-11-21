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Massive Austrian Uprising: Will This Be the Last Stand For Saying No to Vaccine Mandates?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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770 views • November 21, 2021
With more and more countries getting vaccinated and with vaccine mandates on the rise for the unvaccinated it appears that people are getting leary of getting locked down for any more vaccine excuses. Australia became a lightning rod for those who did not want to get vaccinated and now in Europe, it appears that the Netherlands and Austria are becoming the NWO lapdogs to push the mandatory vaccines upon their citizens. They want to lock down Austria and the Netherlands. First, it was only going to be those unvaccinated people that would be going to be locked down. Now Austria announced that everyone is to be locked down come this Monday. It appears that Austria and the Netherlands have had enough. I hope that Germany is watching this because they say that their Covid numbers are rising. Hospitals are filling up with the VACCINATED who are now getting sick. They are not getting sick by the UNVACCINATED, they are getting sick by the vaccine itself. My question: if so many countries have a good percentage of their people vaccinated, then why are the numbers rising so high? Is anyone even questioning the vaccines themselves? It looks like Austria has some valid reasons as to why they are saying no to the jab. Keep it up. We are with you!


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