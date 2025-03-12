The Kiev regime keeps playing strong in an attempt to gain some political benefits at the negotiation table. The meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah is largely assessed as Kiev’s last chance to convince Washington to resume military supplies.

On March 11, Ukraine launched the most massive attack on the Russian rear regions. Ukrainian forces have been preparing for it, accumulating drones and abstaining from massive strikes in recent weeks.

In total, 337 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted by the Russian air defense in ten rear regions during the past night. 91 of them targeted the Moscow region. At least two civilians were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in the capital. Ukrainian drones and their wreckage damaged exclusively civilian infrastructure, including apartment buildings, cars and enterprises.

Amid the contradictory statements from Washington about the alleged suspension of provisioning the Ukrainian military with their intelligence data, Russian military reporters highlighted, that today’s attack on Moscow was coordinated by commercial satellites of the Finnish ICEYE, as well as by the Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis of the US Air Force, whose operation on building the flight routes for UAVs were recorded near the Russian border the day before.

The Kiev regime and its patrons put a big bet on the failed operation, which had no military goals, but was aimed at gaining the necessary media effect. Once again, the Ukrainian leadership sacrificed military logic for the sake of their political ambitions.

Moscow highlighted that the strikes were dedicated to the visit of the OSCE Secretary General to the Russian capital.

Another bloody military operation of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate was reported in the Black Sea. On the night of March 8, a group of Ukrainian special forces reportedly attempted an attack on a gas rig in the Black Sea to take victorious photos; but the Ukrainians were welcomed by the Russian military. Suffering losses they retreated without photos at the facility.

Ukrainian provocations in the sea and air correspond to the position of European warmongers, who proposed to suspend mutual strikes in rear regions and operations in the Black Sea. This is reportedly the proposal that Kiev brought to negotiations in Jeddah in an attempt to restore American support.

The provocations were aimed to hide the horrific defeat of the Ukrainian military in Sudzha and illustrate its alleged ability to continue fighting. Ukrainian strikes on civilians should be followed by Russian retaliation, thus, highlighting the alleged Russian militaristic stance.

However, Moscow’s position on the peace agreements has always been tough and the Russians are unlikely to accept the partial ceasefire on European conditions, which are strategically beneficial for the Ukrainian military. In his turn, Trump, contented by Ukrainian resources, seems yet to reveal the role he is playing in this political game.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/