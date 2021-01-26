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The Current War CLIMAX and Two 'Parallel Paths' For Humanity | The Goddess Returns for a NEW AGE
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32 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 12/8/2020 to YouTube►
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #ISISAwakens #SupplyChainShutdown
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Allison Anker Channels:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15Zt3KkEC4rQBqF-oW34NQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allisonanker/
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Resources -
WATCH THIS FIRST - Important *PATREON PREVIEW* Video Posted to THETA: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
8 Veils of Slavery: https://www.slideshare.net/ZurichFiles/slavery-and-the-8-veils
Savant Syndrome: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/11/27/savant-syndrome-extraordinary-cognitive-skills-in-autistic-children-including-telepathy/
Two Parallel Paths Commentary: https://youtu.be/7lVEQFv41OY?t=3305 (Michael Wann) | https://youtu.be/Zo3lG1o4df4?t=3710 (Catherine Austin Fitts) | https://youtu.be/D7_dfafLzks?t=1135 (Gigi Young)
World Reset Magazine Covers: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism | https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
2020 Visual Capitalist Market Cap: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/all-of-the-worlds-money-and-markets-in-one-visualization-2020/
Iran Officializes Bitcoin: https://thebitcoinnews.com/iran-adopts-bitcoin-for-international-trade-amid-heavy-sanctions-falling-rial-soaring-inflation/
US Crypto Wallet Regulation Warnings: https://btcmanager.com/trump-admin-crypto-wallet-regulations-coinbase-ceo/ | https://www.crowdfundinsider.com/2020/11/169639-coinbase-ceo-expresses-concerns-about-potential-new-regulations-for-self-hosted-crypto-wallets/
NASDAQ Moves to Texas: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/11/nasdaq-considering-move-to-texas/ (Giza Death Star)
China Current War Headlines: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20201204e2.html | https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/28/us/monolith-utah-disappeared.html | https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html | https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/world/asia/china-covid-origin-falsehoods.html | https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-04/chinese-scientists-claim-breakthrough-in-quantum-computing-race | https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20201204-china-turns-on-nuclear-powered-artificial-sun | https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/china-has-done-human-testing-create-biologically-enhanced-super-soldiers-n1249914 | https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/warner-bros-snubs-theaters-will-stream-new-movies-simultaneously-hbo-max-2021
Supply Chain Shortage Headlines: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stocks-plunge-after-pfizer-cuts-vaccine-rollout-target-half-due-supply-chain-obstacles | https://www.wsj.com/articles/ups-slaps-shipping-limits-on-gap-nike-to-manage-e-commerce-surge-11606926669?mod=breakingnews | https://freightwaves.com/news/transportation-capacity-tightens-further-pricing-climbs-higher?utm_source=piano&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2630&pnespid=1e828aZeHVONmW.iwMmJEEZ2zYlisidR42AjRgEE
Election Fraud Continued Contention: https://lawandcrime.com/2020-election/alito-demands-briefs-in-pennsylvania-congressmans-lawsuit-to-flip-the-election/
BLM (Bureau of Land Management): https://www.blm.gov/
5th Mysterious Monolith Appearance: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/magical-monolith-appears-isle-wight-23130372
Cyberpunk 2077: https://www.cyberpunk.net/us/en/
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #ISISAwakens #SupplyChainShutdown
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Allison Anker Channels:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15Zt3KkEC4rQBqF-oW34NQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allisonanker/
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Resources -
WATCH THIS FIRST - Important *PATREON PREVIEW* Video Posted to THETA: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
8 Veils of Slavery: https://www.slideshare.net/ZurichFiles/slavery-and-the-8-veils
Savant Syndrome: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/11/27/savant-syndrome-extraordinary-cognitive-skills-in-autistic-children-including-telepathy/
Two Parallel Paths Commentary: https://youtu.be/7lVEQFv41OY?t=3305 (Michael Wann) | https://youtu.be/Zo3lG1o4df4?t=3710 (Catherine Austin Fitts) | https://youtu.be/D7_dfafLzks?t=1135 (Gigi Young)
World Reset Magazine Covers: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism | https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
2020 Visual Capitalist Market Cap: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/all-of-the-worlds-money-and-markets-in-one-visualization-2020/
Iran Officializes Bitcoin: https://thebitcoinnews.com/iran-adopts-bitcoin-for-international-trade-amid-heavy-sanctions-falling-rial-soaring-inflation/
US Crypto Wallet Regulation Warnings: https://btcmanager.com/trump-admin-crypto-wallet-regulations-coinbase-ceo/ | https://www.crowdfundinsider.com/2020/11/169639-coinbase-ceo-expresses-concerns-about-potential-new-regulations-for-self-hosted-crypto-wallets/
NASDAQ Moves to Texas: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/11/nasdaq-considering-move-to-texas/ (Giza Death Star)
China Current War Headlines: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20201204e2.html | https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/28/us/monolith-utah-disappeared.html | https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html | https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/world/asia/china-covid-origin-falsehoods.html | https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-04/chinese-scientists-claim-breakthrough-in-quantum-computing-race | https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20201204-china-turns-on-nuclear-powered-artificial-sun | https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/china-has-done-human-testing-create-biologically-enhanced-super-soldiers-n1249914 | https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/warner-bros-snubs-theaters-will-stream-new-movies-simultaneously-hbo-max-2021
Supply Chain Shortage Headlines: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stocks-plunge-after-pfizer-cuts-vaccine-rollout-target-half-due-supply-chain-obstacles | https://www.wsj.com/articles/ups-slaps-shipping-limits-on-gap-nike-to-manage-e-commerce-surge-11606926669?mod=breakingnews | https://freightwaves.com/news/transportation-capacity-tightens-further-pricing-climbs-higher?utm_source=piano&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2630&pnespid=1e828aZeHVONmW.iwMmJEEZ2zYlisidR42AjRgEE
Election Fraud Continued Contention: https://lawandcrime.com/2020-election/alito-demands-briefs-in-pennsylvania-congressmans-lawsuit-to-flip-the-election/
BLM (Bureau of Land Management): https://www.blm.gov/
5th Mysterious Monolith Appearance: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/magical-monolith-appears-isle-wight-23130372
Cyberpunk 2077: https://www.cyberpunk.net/us/en/
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