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Dr. Mark Hobart | Australian Health Authorities on Notice - Withdraw C -19 Vaxx Immediately
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30 views • March 14, 2022
Dr. Mark Hobart - Australian Health Authorities on Notice - Withdraw COVID-19 Vaccines Immediately. Streamed on: Mar 14, 5:00 am EDT
The Covid Medical Network have published a letter to Australian Health authorities to withdraw the use of the experimental and dangerous COVID-19 shots immediately.
Dr. Mark Hobart joins us to discuss the letter, the experts who are in agreement and the implication for the bodies addressed. From the letter:
"We, the Covid Medical Network and co-signatories, are writing to you to follow up on prior correspondence to ATAGI, the TGA and the Health Minister, and FOIA requests to the TGA, where answers have either been not forthcoming or have indicated the TGA has lacked critical information for making its provisional approval of the gene-based vaccines, namely Pfizer’s BNT162b2 & Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-S and Moderna’s Spikevax/mRNA-1273.”
Read the full letter and evidence submitted here:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/open-letter-to-atagi.aspx
Adverse Event Registry:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/vaccine-adverse-reaction-registry.aspx
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Mark Hobart | Australian Health Authorities on Notice - Withdraw C -19 Vaxx Immediately
Dr Mark Hobart, The Covid Medical Network, Australian Health Authorities on Notice, Withdraw C -19 Vaxx Immediately, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 14 2022
The Covid Medical Network have published a letter to Australian Health authorities to withdraw the use of the experimental and dangerous COVID-19 shots immediately.
Dr. Mark Hobart joins us to discuss the letter, the experts who are in agreement and the implication for the bodies addressed. From the letter:
"We, the Covid Medical Network and co-signatories, are writing to you to follow up on prior correspondence to ATAGI, the TGA and the Health Minister, and FOIA requests to the TGA, where answers have either been not forthcoming or have indicated the TGA has lacked critical information for making its provisional approval of the gene-based vaccines, namely Pfizer’s BNT162b2 & Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-S and Moderna’s Spikevax/mRNA-1273.”
Read the full letter and evidence submitted here:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/open-letter-to-atagi.aspx
Adverse Event Registry:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/vaccine-adverse-reaction-registry.aspx
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Mark Hobart | Australian Health Authorities on Notice - Withdraw C -19 Vaxx Immediately
Dr Mark Hobart, The Covid Medical Network, Australian Health Authorities on Notice, Withdraw C -19 Vaxx Immediately, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 14 2022
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