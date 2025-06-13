Israeli attacks on Iran | Friday 13th June 2025 | Updates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Press TV's Maryam Azarchehr discusses recent explosions in Tehran and other parts of Iran
- Video shows the destruction caused to a residential apartment in Tehran following an Israeli strike earlier this morning
- MP Fereydoun Abbasi and Azad University chief Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi have reportedly been martyred.
- Israeli regime reportedly attacked sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, and Khondab, among others
- Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, warns that the Israeli regime must expect ‘severe punishment.’
Clips from Press TV.
----------
