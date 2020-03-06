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Bump Stock Edition: Don't Rely on Federal Courts to Protect Liberty
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13 views • March 06, 2020
When bump stocks were redefined into something they're not in Dec 2018, the leading organizations either ignored it or took the issue to federal court. All of them ignored James Madison's advice on how to stop unconstitutional federal acts - and now we have some results.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 6, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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