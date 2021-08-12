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Australia: No More Human Interaction Ever [11.08.2021]
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20 views • August 12, 2021
Australia's NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant is out of her mind.
"Don't interact with others, even with a mask" she says surrounded by others who she will interact with regularly, while not wearing a mask.
"We all need to work together" - Translation: 'You need to comply.
Now is not the time for your developing children to learn social skills. We will instruct you on appropriate beliefs at our convenience.
"fear everyone you see, but trust us implicitly" - MSM
62,388 Views aug 11, 2021
Memology 102
131K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AL9N5iEhDG8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
"Don't interact with others, even with a mask" she says surrounded by others who she will interact with regularly, while not wearing a mask.
"We all need to work together" - Translation: 'You need to comply.
Now is not the time for your developing children to learn social skills. We will instruct you on appropriate beliefs at our convenience.
"fear everyone you see, but trust us implicitly" - MSM
62,388 Views aug 11, 2021
Memology 102
131K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AL9N5iEhDG8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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