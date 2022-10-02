⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, October 2, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 2, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Missile attacks launched at the concentration areas of 92nd and 14th brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed near Sinkovka and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 units of military equipment.





💥 Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at AFU units deployed near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction have resulted in the elimination of over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, wounding 320, destroying 10 tanks and 25 infantry combat vehicles.





❗️ Kiev regime made an attempt to launch an offensive towards Nikolayev, Andreyevka and Krivoy Rog simultaneously at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





◽️ The most intense offensive action of up to 6 AFU battalions, including 2 armoured ones, had been being conducted towards Davydov Brod.





◽️ At the same time, 2 reinforced AFU battalion tactical group had been carrying out an offensive towards the positions of Russian troops near Bruskinskoye and Kostromka.





◽️ The stubborn defence and massive fire attacks launched by Russian troops have resulted in frustrating enemy's offensive at the abovementioned area.





◽️ 31 tanks, 78 units of special equipment and over 240 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated.





📊 Over the past 24 hours of intense operations at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, Russian troops have eliminated 43 Ukrainian tanks, 89 units of other military equipment and over 400 Ukrainian servicemen.





💥 According to the revised data, high-precision missile attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces on September 29 at the building of the directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Dnepropetrovsk has resulted in the elimination of over 35 personnel, including foreign advisors.





◽️ About 40 personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine are reported missing.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 51 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as 178 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ The list of the neutralised targets includes the command post of a battalion from 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region), provisional bases of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Arkhangelskoye (Kherson region), 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Dvurechnaya and Kutkovka (Kharkov region), as well as training base of 9th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporozhye.





◽️ 7 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Sadovod (Kharkov region), Kalinovka (Nikolayev region), Zaliznichnoye, Rovnopolye and Obshcheye (Zaporozhye region), Kramatorsk and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 guidance radar of S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Novaya Kaluga (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Olginka, Novopetrikovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Sadok, Borozenskoye, Staritsa, Shevchenkovka and Osokorovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 22 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka, Berislav, Vesyoloye and Brilyovka (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down over Brilyovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 310 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,134 unmanned aerial vehicles, 378 air defence missile systems, 5,281 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 858 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,443 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,126 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.