Trump: Great Nations Honor Sunday. Canada Bill C-9 Attacks Free Speech. Pam Bondi Fired

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President Donald Trump referenced Palm Sunday, speaking about how Jesus was honored as King, adding that “they call me king now.” His spiritual advisor, Paula White-Cain, also compared Trump’s life to Jesus Christ, sparking controversy.
At the same time, Canada is advancing Bill C-9, a law critics warn could restrict free speech and even make expressing Biblical beliefs illegal.
Meanwhile, major government shakeups continue as Trump fires Pam Bondi as Attorney General and replaces her with Todd Blanche. Kristi Noem was also removed as Homeland Security Secretary.
At the same time, churches across denominations—including Seventh-day Adventists, Catholics, and others—are uniting in interfaith worship events, raising questions about prophecy and the future of religious freedom.
Are these signs pointing toward the enforcement of Sunday laws and the final crisis spoken of in Bible prophecy?
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#SavingHealthMinistries "
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