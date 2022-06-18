Elon Musk Promotes Free Speech at Twitter All-Hands Meeting, Says the Media ‘Almost Never’ Gets It Right

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https://gnews.org/post/p6oa6a93
06/16/2022 Elon Musk: I think it’s essential to have free speech and to be able to communicate freely. We need to allow people who have relatively extreme views to express their views within the bounds of the law.