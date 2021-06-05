CleanUp Start-Point,,,

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92 views • June 05, 2021
Mirrored From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AuJohMrq5Y
Battling The System from the bottom up. June 4th, 2004
illuminati, masonic, commie bastards get taken down!
Memorializing Marvin Heemeyer and Christ Jesus.
"fight the good fight of faith act like men and be strong"
Pres. Ronald Regan died the next day so the MSM hardly covered this.
Surprisingly this video is relatively un-biased.
Battling The System from the bottom up. June 4th, 2004
illuminati, masonic, commie bastards get taken down!
Memorializing Marvin Heemeyer and Christ Jesus.
"fight the good fight of faith act like men and be strong"
Pres. Ronald Regan died the next day so the MSM hardly covered this.
Surprisingly this video is relatively un-biased.
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