A Lesson in Western Public Opinion Formation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this 2010 address Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan discusses the Faustian bargain he was offered by Jewish media and civic leaders to denounce the "Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews" three volume series addressing the Jewish role in the slave trade published by the NAL Historical Division in 1991, 2010, and 2016.
From the original video description:
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan revealed details of a meeting with Jewish leaders who demanded that he denounce the book, "The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews". For the complete video of the July 11, 2010 speech, go: http://store.finalcall.com/. For information about the book, "The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews" go: http://www.BlacksAndJews.com
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/acyuBiSxiNvc/
Memory Hole Blog