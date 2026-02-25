NWO: Robert Welch Jr.’s speech on the communist takeover of the United States (2) (see link in description box)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/J29vxr2dUmOL/





FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to SansVimeo



1958 speech on communists’ 10 goals to destroy America from within by Robert Welch. Robert Welch (1899–1985) was an American businessman, author, and political activist who founded the John Birch Society in 1958. A former candy manufacturer executive with the James O. Welch Company, he used his fortune to promote anti-communist causes and conservative ideology. He was a key figure in early modern American conservatism.



All 10 steps are being, or have been implemented, globally at this point. There can be no doubt any longer as to the coup that is happening.