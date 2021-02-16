© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toddler Conflicts!? Peaceful Parenting from Freedomain Radio
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 16, 2021
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/FDR1860
from a listener family:
My question...
How can you always be non-violent with your toddler when:
He refuses to allow us to brush teeth, therefore we have to hold him down?
When he refuses to sit in his car seat. We have to force him...
When he has a tantrum because he wants to play with the water faucet and splash for EVER...
Seems like some force is necessary. Love to know how you as a parent approach these things.
I sure hope you do more videos on parenting and discipline or your replacement for discipline. HELP, please!!!
LOVE YOUR MIND!!!
Thanks,
[name]
from a listener family:
My question...
How can you always be non-violent with your toddler when:
He refuses to allow us to brush teeth, therefore we have to hold him down?
When he refuses to sit in his car seat. We have to force him...
When he has a tantrum because he wants to play with the water faucet and splash for EVER...
Seems like some force is necessary. Love to know how you as a parent approach these things.
I sure hope you do more videos on parenting and discipline or your replacement for discipline. HELP, please!!!
LOVE YOUR MIND!!!
Thanks,
[name]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.