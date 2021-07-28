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IWW - 28 July 2021 - Germany - Weather Modification / Hail Suppression
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21 views • July 28, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Data set via the cloud
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZQ6uxXZtqS4zWX2yH0433hk6KzgLj1mIiUk
Rosenheim
http://www.hagelabwehr-rosenheim.de/geschichtliches.php
https://www.echo-rosenheim.de/hagelabwehr-noch-effektiver/
Rems-Murr
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/bauen-umwelt-und-verkehr/hagelabwehr
Flight Logs
15 July 2021
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_EWGV_210715_2.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210715_1.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210715_2.pdf
24 July 2021
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210724.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_EWGV_210724.pdf
WMO - Weather Modification register ( page exists - register removed )
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
https://web.archive.org/web/20210711124239/https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
15 July Floods
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210715-torrential-rainfall-in-germany-leaves-several-dead-dozens-missing
Data set via the cloud
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZQ6uxXZtqS4zWX2yH0433hk6KzgLj1mIiUk
Rosenheim
http://www.hagelabwehr-rosenheim.de/geschichtliches.php
https://www.echo-rosenheim.de/hagelabwehr-noch-effektiver/
Rems-Murr
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/bauen-umwelt-und-verkehr/hagelabwehr
Flight Logs
15 July 2021
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_EWGV_210715_2.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210715_1.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210715_2.pdf
24 July 2021
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_PAZ_210724.pdf
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/fileadmin/Dateien/Dateien/%C3%84mter/Hagelabwehr/2021/FEP_EWGV_210724.pdf
WMO - Weather Modification register ( page exists - register removed )
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
https://web.archive.org/web/20210711124239/https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
15 July Floods
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210715-torrential-rainfall-in-germany-leaves-several-dead-dozens-missing
Keywords
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