Steve Bannon Delivers Rallying Cry to American Patriots to Save the Republic

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Steve Bannon issued a rallying cry for American patriots following the 2022 midterm elections. Arizona is still counting votes and working on the steal. Are things exactly where we want them to be? Absolutely no. Are things worth fighting for? Yes. In the Revolution do you know how many times they doubted General Washington? There were so many times we were that close to giving up...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/steve-bannon-delivers-rallying-cry-american-patriots-save-republic-following-proposterous-midterms-video/