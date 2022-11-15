Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Bannon Delivers Rallying Cry to American Patriots to Save the Republic
144 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 days ago |
Shop now

Steve Bannon issued a rallying cry for American patriots following the 2022 midterm elections. Arizona is still counting votes and working on the steal. Are things exactly where we want them to be? Absolutely no. Are things worth fighting for? Yes. In the Revolution do you know how many times they doubted General Washington? There were so many times we were that close to giving up...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/steve-bannon-delivers-rallying-cry-american-patriots-save-republic-following-proposterous-midterms-video/



Keywords
war roomsteve bannonmidtermssave the republicrally cry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket