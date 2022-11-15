Steve Bannon Delivers Rallying Cry to American Patriots to Save the Republic

Steve Bannon issued a rallying cry for American patriots following the 2022 midterm elections. Arizona is still counting votes and working on the steal. Are things exactly where we want them to be? Absolutely no. Are things worth fighting for? Yes. In the Revolution do you know how many times they doubted General Washington? There were so many times we were that close to giving up...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/steve-bannon-delivers-rallying-cry-american-patriots-save-republic-following-proposterous-midterms-video/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.