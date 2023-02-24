Create New Account
Steven D Kelley vs Child-Hunts Underneath the Getty City, February 02,23,2023.mp4
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
Steven D Kelley vs Child-Hunts Underneath the Getty, February 02,23,2023.mp4.  https://www.truthcatradio.com

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage


https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/


#OCCUPYTHEGETTY - UK Museum Centre


Join Steven D Kelley's Telegram group! - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

The group's name is: 

OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

"We are on the verge of worldwide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me."


- Steven D Kelley


If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is a short biography. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. 

He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia and sex slavery in underground bunkers, 

especially at: the Getty Museum, LA. 
