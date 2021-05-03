Vaccine injured health-care workers betrayed by the medical industry and the Covid Pandemic Theater

Del Bigtree interviews three professional health-care workers who tell their heart-breaking stories of what happened when they happily accepted the mRNA vaccine. Within a few days of the injections, they were in constant, full-body convulsions. When the hospitals and clinics that employed them insisted this was not related to the vaccines but merely a psychological disorder, and when doctors even refused to accept them as patients, they were jolted out of their illusions about the medical-industrial complex they had so willingly served. Desperate for help, they published videos of their horrendous condition on the Internet, which went viral but also triggered a barrage of accusations that they were acting! Since then, these courageous women have organized a support group for other victims with the same adverse reactions. Their numbers have grown into the hundreds, but none of them have been reported by hospitals, and they are missing from official statistics. 2021 April 30 – Source: The Highwire



Dr. Lee Merritt, an Orthopedic Surgeon in Onawa, Iowa, is interviewed by Jeff Dornik and delivers an amazingly comprehensive overview of the motives behind the Covid-pandemic theater. First, she shows that there is no real pandemic and that the public-health practices being mandated are scientifically absurd. Then she reasons that, if obscene profits were the only motive for this crime, it would not be necessary to put so many exotic and toxic components into the vaccines. A simpler product could be sold at the same price with a greater profit margin. Therefore, there must be some additional purpose for the vaccines. She makes a compelling case that the end game is nothing less than human enslavement and massive depopulation – both of which are long-held ideals of those who direct the pharmaceutical cartel. 2021 April 21 – Source: Freedom One-on-One