Letters from the apocalypse

On a very rare occasion I will wake up with a song stuck in my head. This song is the result of one of those moments. In a post-apocalyptic dream I was playing guitar, singing and apparently holding a small piece of paper containing handwritten lyrics.





I know what you're thinking. Playing guitar and holding a lyric sheet at the same time is difficult, if not impossible. But it's a dream, so just go with it.





I woke up with that song still playing in my head. Unfortunately a large portion of the lyrics, as well as the content of the dream were forgotten, as is often the case when you wake up. So I filled in the blanks the best I could and it has taken on a "Love and Monsters" vibe.





I can't claim that it matches the dream since I don't fully remember it. But I have my doubts that I was immersed in a post-apocalyptic rom-com singing a progressive blues song. And yes, that is the sound of a dulcimer; a rarity in the blues genre.





So light up some tea, loop the track, and enjoy the mellifluous tones of progressive blues, direct from dreamspace.