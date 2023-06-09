A SYRIAN REFUGEE STABS WHITE TODDLERS AND BABIES AT A FRENCH VACATION RESORT

When you let the worst of the worst of the worst that Humanity has to offer into your country and you let them come in free of charge when you know damn well they will never benefit you, problems are going to come up. When you force cultures that are completely opposite each other upon your own culture, nothing good will come of it and everything bad will become the norm.





The notion that multiculturalism is a good thing and that diversity is strength is a complete and total lie. The merging of cultures into one area that already had its own distinct and powerful culture is a horrendous thing for all parties involved. It creates division and it creates resentment and resentment will always lead to violence. Human beings are tribal that cannot be helped and to say otherwise is either foolish or a deliberate lie.





The problem that we have in our white societies is that white police officers are arresting white people for criticizing non-white criminals, who should not be in their countries in the first place. Yes, we do live in a clown world but there is a solution although, I can't tell you what it is here.



