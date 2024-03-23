Walk and talk, at 51 I am 12yrs past the time they told me I would be dead

The food industry has taken away our lives (a lot of wind noise) at 51, I am 12yrs past the time I they told me I would die. due to a high fat diet
not letting a rainy day stop me
#cancer #carnivorediet #weightloss #bloodcancer #hightfatdiet #fat #animalfat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.