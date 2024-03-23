Create New Account
Walk and talk, at 51 I am 12yrs past the time they told me I would be dead
DC Learning to Live
24 Subscribers
17 views
Published 16 hours ago

The food industry has taken away our lives (a lot of wind noise) at 51, I am 12yrs past the time I they told me I would die. due to a high fat diet

not letting a rainy day stop me #cancer #carnivorediet #weightloss #bloodcancer #hightfatdiet #fat #animalfat

Keywords
healthnutritioncarnivoredietweight lossfood industry

